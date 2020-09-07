1/2
Loren W. Smith Jr.
GREENLAND - Loren "Larry" W. Smith, Jr., 74, of Greenland, N.H., passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020.

He was the beloved husband of Marcia "Micki" Baldinelli Smith. He was loving father to Loren W. Smith III and his wife Annissia Smith, Nicole Basham, and Susan Dougherty and her husband, Dennis Dougherty. He was the cherished grandfather of Austin Basham, Wyatt Smith, Emma Basham, Logan Smith, Deklyn Dougherty, Riley Dougherty, and Murphy Dougherty. Brother of the late Linda and Rodney (husband) Anderson, Harold and Claire (wife) Smith, Luanne and John (husband) Lariviere, and Laura and Robert (husband) Willey. Brother-in-law to Linda and Paul (husband) Desautels, and Toni-Marie Baldinelli. Loving Uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was a beloved member of the community and a dedicated friend to many.

Larry was born on November 15, 1945 in Wilmington, Del., to Loren W. and Dorothy Ritchie Smith. He graduated from Charlestown High School in 1964. He was a proud veteran of the US Airforce serving from 1964 to 1970. He enjoyed a long career in the plumbing industry, retiring from Washburn Plumbing and Heating in 2012 after 38 years as General Manager.

The most important thing to Larry was always family. He coached his children's sports teams and bowling leagues, he was a scout master, and his children's number one fan. He was a valued friend, always willing to lend a hand or help with any problem big or small. He was a devout member of the Corpus Christi Parish in Portsmouth, N.H.

SERVICES: In light of the current precautions with Coronavirus, Funeral Services and Interment will be strictly private. A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, you can make a contribution in Larry's name to: Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.LBDA.org/donate or The Beyond the Rainbow Fund at https://www.exeterhospital.com/About-US/Fundraising/Online-Donations (please specify Beyond the Rainbow Fund in Fund Designation).



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sep. 7 to Sep. 10, 2020.
