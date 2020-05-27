|
HAMPTON - Loretta M. Bussiere, 90, of Hampton and formerly of Jaffrey, the beloved wife of the late Richard R. Bussiere, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She was born in Jaffrey on Aug. 16, 1929, a daughter of the late Adolphus Joseph and Mary Louise (Robidoux) Taylor.
She leaves her daughters, Gail Albro and her husband Henry of West Townsend, Mass. and Debra Noyes and her husband Stacy of Hampton. She also leaves her four grandchildren, Lisa Hardenbrook and husband Adam of Exeter, Kelly Eads and husband Joshua of Castleton, N.Y., Samuel Albro of West Townsend, Mass. and Amy Strickland and husband Kyle of Pelham, Ala. and her five great grandchildren, Lucy and Molly Hardenbrook and Blake, Luke and Kane Eads. Additionally, she is survived by her in-laws, Robert & Stella Bussiere of Jaffrey and Janet and Robert Mason of Clyde, N.C. and many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
She was predeceased by her brother Melvin Taylor.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton. Visitors should be aware that a limited number of people will be allowed in the funeral home at any one time, social distancing must be practiced and masks will be mandatory. Burial will be private.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 27 to May 30, 2020