PORTSMOUTH - Loretta Waleryszak Brown, 94, of Rye, went Home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at the Edgewood Centre, Portsmouth after a short illness.
Loretta was born in West Warwick, R.I., Oct. 4, 1925, to the late Frances and Stanley Waleryszak and was later raised along with her four siblings in Exeter, N.H. She graduated from Robinson Female Seminary in 1943, an all girls school in Exeter, N.H. After high school, she was employed at the IRS and the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard as stenographer to Commander Cunniff.
While working at the Navy Yard, she met and then married Vincent Brown of Rye. They raised three children in Rye.
Her husband, Vin Brown, passed away in 1987. She was predeceased by three brothers, Edwin Waleryszak, Chester Waleryszak, Eugene Waleryszak; and one sister, Wanda Sanborn.
Loretta is survived by her daughter, Denise Brown and her husband John O'Sullivan of Portsmouth; a son, Vincent Brown and his wife Linda of Portsmouth; and a son, Robert Brown and his wife Laura of Rye. Loretta has three grandchildren, Vincent Brown and his wife Jessica of Rye; Jennifer Brown of Portsmouth; and Emily Brown of Rye; and two beloved great grandsons, Vincent Brown and Zachary Brown; and eight nieces and nephews.
Loretta loved her family and children; and cooking, shopping and gardening. She had a beautiful smile.
There are no calling hours. A private graveside service for the family will be held at the Rye Central Cemetery.
Arrangements are by the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 4 to Apr. 7, 2020