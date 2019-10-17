|
WELLS, Maine - Lorraine Alida Gaylor, 85, of Wells, was called home Saturday, October 5, 2019. The daughter of Daniel DeFinis and Jacoba Mell, Lorraine was born November 17, 1933 in Orange, New Jersey.
She graduated from West Orange High School and lived in New Jersey, until her and her late husband, Dr. E. Leslie Gaylor, retired to Ogunquit in 1982. Lorraine held several jobs including, Tupperware sales, where she was awarded numerous times as a top seller on the East Coast, medical secretary, Bank Teller at Maine National in Ogunquit and later in life as a cashier at Hannaford in Wells.
Lorraine's absolute greatest joy and pride was her family. She had a passion for baking and cooking and loved quilting, movies, reading and history. At one time, she volunteered for hospice through York County hospital. Lorraine also enjoyed travel and visited Germany, Egypt, Greece, Turkey, France, Italy, Holland and Hawaii to name a few places. In recent years, Lorraine spent the winter months with her daughter, Krystina and son in-law, Billy at their home in Los Angeles.
Lorraine is survived by her devoted and loving son, Gregory Trzaskowski, of Wells and a devoted and loving daughter, Krystina Trzaskowski Robinson, and son in-law, Billy Robinson of Los Angeles. She is also survived by four grandchildren Dr. Andre Trzaskowski, Ms. Gabrielle Trzaskowski, Mrs Valerie Toton (Mike Toton) and Daniel Pautler. "Mama Rain" also has four great-grandchildren Michelle, Danny Jr., Krysta and Mikey. Lorraine also has four step children from her marriage to E. Leslie Gaylor.
Lorraine is preceded by both her parents, her two loving brothers, Charles and Daniel DeFinis and her two sons Charles Pautler and Daniel Pautler.
Lorraine will be laid to peacefully rest alongside her preceded loved ones at St. Gertrude's Cemetery in Colonia, New Jersey.
Everyone that knew Lorraine will carry her great love and energy in their hearts forever.
Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco and Growney Funeral Home in Hillside, New Jersey are both entrusted with her arrangements.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019