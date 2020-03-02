|
EXETER - EXETER - Lorraine B. Ghigliotti, 95, of Exeter, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020, at the Edgewood Centre surrounded by her family. She was born July 12, 1924, in New Orleans, La., the daughter of the late Benjamin and Thelma (Davidson) Brinker.
On June 29, 1946 Lorraine married Edward E. Ghigliotti and they lived on Staten Island for 25 years before Edward's passing. She then moved to Yarmouthport, Mass., for 10 years before residing in Exeter, N.H.
Lorraine worked in the administration office for the Wagner College library in Staten Island for a number of years, which brought her great joy.
Lorraine was an avid reader and enjoyed biographies and history books. She had a love of cooking and gardening. She adored her family and treasured spending time with them. She was known for her quick wit and kind spirit. A devout Catholic, Lorraine was an active communicant of St. Michael's Parish in Exeter, N.H.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Edward E. Ghigliotti and her brother, David Brinker.
She is survived by her two sons, Gary and his wife Deborah Ghigliotti of Portsmouth, N.H., and Edward and his wife Sarah Ghigliotti of Sarasota, Fla.; her granddaughters, Andrea Finn and her husband James of Red Bank, N.J., Emily Angelo and her husband Corey of Lincroft, N.J., Julia Thompson and her husband Daniel of South Berwick, Maine, Diana Ghigliotti of Boston, Mass., and Maria Ghigliotti of Boston, Mass.; her great-grandchildren, Megan, James, and Sean Finn of Red Bank, N.J., and Madeline Angelo of Lincroft, N.J.
The Ghigliotti family would like to express their deep appreciation to the staff at the Edgewood Centre for the wonderful care that was provided to Lorraine.
SERVICES: A memorial Mass will be held at the Immaculate Conception Church, at 98 Summer St., Portsmouth, N.H., on Saturday, March 7, at 10 a.m. A private burial will be held in Staten Island, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Edgewood Centre, 928 South St., Portsmouth, NH 03801. Arrangements are entrusted to the Farrell Funeral Home of 684 State St., Portsmouth, N.H.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 2 to Mar. 5, 2020