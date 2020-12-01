YORK BEACH, Maine - Lorraine DeCourt, 87, of York Beach, was born Lorraine Caron at Goodall Hospital in Sanford, Maine, on June 7, 1933. Lorraine passed away peacefully on Friday, November 20, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
A dedicated mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Lorraine worked at both Spaulding High School in Rochester, N.H., and later at York High School as the head cook of the cafeteria.
Lorraine met the love of her life Manuel "Manny" while he was on leave from the Marine Corps at a dance and they were married on August 10, 1957. They loved to dance and especially walking Short Sands Beach listening to music at the gazebo during the summer. An average day did not pass where they could not be seen enjoying breakfast at Norma's. Lorraine enjoyed many things such as crafting and crocheting, but above all, she lived for her family.
Lorraine is survived by her family, husband of 63 years, Manuel DeCourt; daughter Diana Buoncristiano and her husband Charles of York; son Craig DeCourt of York Beach; grandsons Jason Swasey and his wife Aurelie of Brandon, Vt., and Steven Buoncristiano along with his wife Lauren Buoncristiano of Saco, Scott Buoncristiano and his wife Odile Buoncristiano of Centerville, Mass., Jeffrey Buoncristiano also of Centerville, Mass., and lastly, her two great granddaughters Lilly-Anne and Sophia Swasey who were the light of her life and whom she spent countless hours adoring and spoiling.
SERVICES: At Lorraine's wishes, there will be a small ceremony for immediate family only.
In place of flowers, please consider donations to Alzheimer's Association
in Lorraine's honor at http://act.alz.org/goto/lorrainedecourt.org
