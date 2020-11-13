1/1
Lorraine E. Otis
RYE - Lorraine E. Otis, 96, of Rye, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Webster At Rye. She was born on August 21, 1924 in Claremont, New Hampshire to Alfred and Eleanor (Young) Houle.

Lorraine attended Plymouth State College.

For many years, Lorraine was employed as a loan officer at Bellwether Community Credit Union in Manchester. She was formerly a longtime resident of Manchester and while residing there, was an active communicant of St. Catherine of Siena Parish.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph J. Otis, Jr., in 2005 and her brothers, George and Raymond Houle.

Survivors included a son, Mark J. Otis (Ellen) of Greenland and Douglas P. Otis (Denise) of Wilmington, Mass.; a brother, William Houle (Glenda) of Plymouth; sister-in-law, Dorothy Ferry of Dover; several nieces and nephews.

Mark and Ellen would like to thank the staff at Webster at Rye for all their compassionate care and attention that was given to Lorraine.

SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately. Interment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Manchester. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Webster at Rye, 795 Washington Rd., Rye, NH 03870. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home and Cremation Service – Buckminster Chapel.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 13 to Nov. 16, 2020.
