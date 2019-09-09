|
YORK, Maine - Lorraine Margaret Goodwin, 91, passed away at Greenwood Center Home, Sanford, Maine. Lorraine was born to Viola Maude Allen and James Angus McEachern on January 10, 1928 in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Lorraine grew up in Durham, N.H., on a sheep farm. She was married to the late Robert B. Goodwin and she has three children, the late April Merrill, Alan Goodwin and Chris Bartlett.
Lorraine lived in Eliot, Maine most of her life, forty plus years, mostly as a housewife. She also lived in Kittery, York and Sanford, Maine, as well as in Dover New Hampshire. Groups that Lorraine was active with throughout the years were Silver Heels Riding Club (Horses), Southern Maine Snogoers Snowmobile Club, and Chickadees RV Club. Lorraine was a fifty plus year member of the United Methodist Church in Eliot Maine.
She was employed at Salad Bowl Factory in Kittery, Maine, and she also worked at York Hospital in York, and Wentworth Douglas Hospital in Dover, as a Nurses Aid for a few years each.
She was very active with their 5th wheel camper trailer. Lorraine, with her husband Bob, traveled throughout the New England states, with a few subsequent trips to Florida. Lorraine loved to go camping and take along the Grand Children whenever she could. She helped with the RV trailer parking at Fryeburg Fairgrounds for quite a few years. She was very active with swimming in her above ground pool at her Eliot Maine House. Lorraine was an avid seamstress with sewing, quilting, and making Afghans.
Lorraine had a late sister, Marion Swenson. Lorraine has the following grandchildren: Cassie Moungey, Angela Barrett-Lowe, Albert Bartlett, Jennifer Martin and Benjamin Goodwin, she also has many great-grandchildren.
SERVICES: There will be a time of visitation at the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home, 125 Old Post Rd., Kittery, Maine, on Wednesday, September 11, from 4-6 p.m. There will be a funeral service for Lorraine on Thursday, September 12, at 10 a.m., at Eliot United Methodist Church, 238 Harold L Dow Hwy, in Eliot, Maine.
Online condolences for Lorraine can be left at www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com. Care for the Goodwin family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
