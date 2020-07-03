1/1
Lorraine Maria Harmon
YORK, Maine - Lorraine Maria Harmon died peacefully on Friday, June 26, 2020 at her home in York, Maine, embraced by her husband James and son Zachary.

Lorraine was born in Bremerton, Wash. on Oct. 2, 1935 to Forrest and Esther Adkins. She attended schools in Port Orchard, graduating in the class of 1953. Lorraine worked at: Federal Reserve Bank in Seattle, Security First National and Bank of America in California, the University of Washington, Merrill Lynch, Maine National Bank, and Kennebunk Savings Bank.

A graduate of Verna Miller school of Fashion Modeling, she was justly proud of having modeled for the academy award winning costume designer Edith Head at Paramount Studios. Lorraine and Audrey Hepburn shared a dress size.

An active member of First Parish Church in York, she served as Deaconess, Sunday School teacher and Youth Group advisor. She loved every child, was the mother of four and a devoted supporter of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

A successful Marine Corps wife "the toughest job in the Corps," she loved and respected the Marine Corps and was considered insightful and perceptive, addressing every lieutenant as "captain," and every colonel as "general."

Lorraine fought cancer for six years with dignity, determination and the excellence and care of York Hospital Family Care, Oncology, and Hospice.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com . A private family graveside service will be held at a future date at First Parish Cemetery, York.

Arrangements under direction of J.S. Pelkey and Son Funeral Home, Kittery.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jul. 3 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.S. Pelkey Funeral Home
125 OLD POST RD
Kittery, ME 03904
(207) 439-4900
