PORTSMOUTH - Lorraine Marie Soukup, 69, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital. Lorraine was born September 21, 1950 in Boston, Massachusetts, the daughter of George and Grace (Basile) Skinner.
Lorraine had a passion for lifelong learning and achieved multiple advanced degrees including a Master's in Counseling - Psychology/Mental Health from Cambridge College. Lorraine was a
self-employed Trauma Specialist for over 10 years. She held many professional licenses; worked with multiple mental health organizations, hospices and the recovery community throughout the Seacoast. Lorraine was an ordained interfaith minister.
Lorraine had many talents and vividly expressed herself through art, creative writing, poetry and singing. She delighted in traveling and connecting with other cultures. She was a valued member of many faith communities including the New Monastic Way and CHIME. Lorraine held a deep connection to nature and animals and could often be found in her beautiful blooming garden; playfully interacting with dogs; or cooking rich Italian comfort foods and deserts for friends and family. Lorraine relished in creating magical and fanciful holiday celebrations. She poured her heart into her grandchildren and looked forward to spending time with family.
Lorraine is survived by her children; Kristin Ndiaye and her husband Momar, and Jason Soukup and his wife Kari. She is also survived by her four grandchildren; Aneesa Ndiaye, Jayla Ndiaye, Lawson Soukup, and Vida Blue, her sister; Cheryl Bradley and her husband Bill. Lorraine is survived by her life partner Richard Arn of over three years. Her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone she interacted with.
SERVICES: A private family memorial services will be held at J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, and a Celebration of Lorraine's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, help her kindness and compassion continue by making a donation to the First Congregational Church of Kittery UCC - https://www.kitterypointucc.org/e-giving
or St. Anthony Shrine - https://stanthonyshrine.org/giving/
