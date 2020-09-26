STRATHAM, N.H. - Lorraine Alma (Poté) Stuart, 90, longtime resident of Stratham, N.H., and recently of Durham, N.H., died peacefully on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.
Born in 1930 in Brighton, Mass., to Guy and Margaret (Lyons) Poté, Lorraine grew up in Belmont, Mass., where she graduated from Belmont High School in 1947. While she was studying English literature at Radcliffe College, her family moved to Westford, Mass., and opened a dairy bar. One night Lorraine made a coffee frappe for a customer named James A. Stuart, and so began a romance that would last 68 years, until his death in 2018. After their elopement in 1950, Lorraine settled with Jim and his family at Green Meadow Farm in Littleton, Mass., where they soon began to raise a family of five daughters, along with cows, chickens, and various crops. When the farm was taken by eminent domain to build I-495 in 1961, the Stuart clan moved to Stratham, N.H., and established Stuart Farm on an historic property on the Squamscott River.
Lorraine was always active in the community. She and Jim helped start the Stratham Fair and directed its 4-H program for many years. She volunteered with the Stratham Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, taught Sunday school at the First Unitarian Society of Exeter, and served on the school board. Always a proponent of women's rights, she advocated for dress code changes that allowed girls to wear pants to school. As members of the Stratham 76ers, a local club for seniors, Lorraine and Jim planned the group's outings, an assignment that conveniently required traveling around New England to check out tourist sites and sample local restaurants.
A meticulous homemaker, Lorraine was also a talented artist and crafter who knitted and crocheted countless creatures, dolls, and blankets for her children and grandchildren. A partner in the family farm, she kept the account books for many years. Raising five daughters who had been born within a 10-year span was not a task for the faint of heart and no doubt tried her patience at times. But as her daughters grew into adults, Lorraine delighted in spending time with them as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The welcoming spirit in Lorraine and Jim's home was so strong that many visitors came to feel like members of the Stuart family.
Lorraine and Jim were regulars at the Rockingham Ballroom on Saturday nights for decades. As a lover of art and music, Lorraine soaked up cultural experiences of all kinds, from school concerts to tours of Europe. She was an avid consumer of news, a voracious reader and a lover of crosswords –– habits that made her a formidable opponent in Scrabble and Trivial Pursuit. Lorraine loved animals and doted upon the family's many pets.
When Lorraine and Jim moved to Harmony Homes in Durham, N.H., in 2017, they found a loving community where she took pride in a range of activities such as packing lunches for the homeless, leading the residents' council, and attending concerts. This community became especially important to her after the loss of her beloved husband. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Lorraine became adept at using FaceTime and memorably celebrated her 90th birthday with family members near and far via Zoom.
Lorraine is survived by her daughters and their husbands: Lorraine and John Merrill, Virginia Stuart and John Hill, Anne Stuart and Paul Santos, Carolyn Stuart and Peter Alden, and Laura Stuart; ten grandchildren and their partners: Nathan and Judy Merrill, Justin and Leah Merrill, Lindsay Hill, Eliza Hill and partner Aidan Down, Emily Holmes and partner Chloe Holmes, Christopher and Kirsten Holmes, Claire Holmes, Dante Santos, Jacob Alden, and Meredith Alden; and five great-granddaughters: Hannah and husband Justin Dye, Sammy Merrill, Catherine Merrill, Ana Niemi, and Penny Holmes. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James A. Stuart; her parents; and two sisters, Marguerite Hanlon and Doris Poté.
The Stuart family would like to thank Harmony Homes by the Bay for the care and affection given to Lorraine and for the painstaking protocols that kept her safe in recent months.
Due to the pandemic, services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Cross Roads House www.crossroadshouse.org
or Seacoast Family Promise www.seacoastfamilypromise.org
. www.brewittfuneralhome.com