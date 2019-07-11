|
SOMERSWORTH, N.H. - Louis P. Parker of Somersworth passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 in Pikeville, N.C. at the age of 72.
He was born March 17, 1947 in Groveland, Mass. the son of Myron and Marie (Lenseth) Parker. He attended Portsmouth schools served in the Navy. He worked for the city of Portsmouth, the school system, Index packaging, East Point Properties, and the Cabot Street Market where he loved telling jokes. Lou loved his family, his 27 years of sobriety, judging Spelling Bees, New England sports teams, eating southern foods (Boudin Balls), hunting, fishing, crossword puzzles, teaching his grandchildren to fish and his many trips to Louisiana with Margarette to visit family. If you remember one of Lou's jokes please bring a copy.
He will be sadly missed by: his wife Margarette Frazier/Parker of 21 years and children Michael Parker (Rachel) Michelle Bailey, stepchildren Kaylynn and Russel Frazier, Stephen (Amelia) Lisowski. Grandchildren Zack, Savannah, Cloey and Corey Parker, Avery Bailey, Casey Hammond, Jason Sidlik, Jasmine Parker, Waylon Frazier and Lydia and Evelyn Lisowski. Great grandchildren Seth, Silas and Sebastian Harrison, Addison Parker. His siblings Leonard (Kathy) Jane (John), Eleanor (Carl), Karen (Phil), Kenneth (Debra), Debra (Brendan), James (Jean) Robert. Many nieces and nephews and in-laws.
Louis was predeceased by his parents and sister Rita Escoto.
SERVICES: Visitation and service will be held Monday, July 15, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Farrell Funeral Home 684 State St., Portsmouth N.H. Memorial donations may be made to the N.H. Fish and Game Dept. of N.H. or a .
Published in Seacoastonline.com from July 11 to July 14, 2019