Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farrell Funeral Home, Inc.
684 State Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
(603) 436-5418

Louis P. Parker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis P. Parker Obituary
SOMERSWORTH, N.H. - Louis P. Parker of Somersworth passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 in Pikeville, N.C. at the age of 72.

He was born March 17, 1947 in Groveland, Mass. the son of Myron and Marie (Lenseth) Parker. He attended Portsmouth schools served in the Navy. He worked for the city of Portsmouth, the school system, Index packaging, East Point Properties, and the Cabot Street Market where he loved telling jokes. Lou loved his family, his 27 years of sobriety, judging Spelling Bees, New England sports teams, eating southern foods (Boudin Balls), hunting, fishing, crossword puzzles, teaching his grandchildren to fish and his many trips to Louisiana with Margarette to visit family. If you remember one of Lou's jokes please bring a copy.

He will be sadly missed by: his wife Margarette Frazier/Parker of 21 years and children Michael Parker (Rachel) Michelle Bailey, stepchildren Kaylynn and Russel Frazier, Stephen (Amelia) Lisowski. Grandchildren Zack, Savannah, Cloey and Corey Parker, Avery Bailey, Casey Hammond, Jason Sidlik, Jasmine Parker, Waylon Frazier and Lydia and Evelyn Lisowski. Great grandchildren Seth, Silas and Sebastian Harrison, Addison Parker. His siblings Leonard (Kathy) Jane (John), Eleanor (Carl), Karen (Phil), Kenneth (Debra), Debra (Brendan), James (Jean) Robert. Many nieces and nephews and in-laws.

Louis was predeceased by his parents and sister Rita Escoto.

SERVICES: Visitation and service will be held Monday, July 15, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Farrell Funeral Home 684 State St., Portsmouth N.H. Memorial donations may be made to the N.H. Fish and Game Dept. of N.H. or a .
Published in Seacoastonline.com from July 11 to July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now