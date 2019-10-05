|
|
NORTH HAMPTON - Louise M. Testa, 87, of North Hampton, died peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 from complications of Parkinson's Disease.
She was born in Boston, Mass. June 7, 1932, the daughter of the late Silvio and Eleanor (Petitti) Marchetti. Raised in Medford, Mass., Louise was a 1950 graduate from Girls Catholic High School in Malden, Mass. In 1954, she graduated from Boston University with a degree in Physical Therapy.
Louise and her family moved from Danvers, Mass. to North Hampton in 1966. While raising her seven children, Louise was a Eucharistic Minister, served on the bereavement committee, and was a Stephen Minister at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church in Hampton.
Louise was a dedicated and loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was a humble servant of God, whose greatest gift in life was giving to others and making everyone feel special. Louise always put the needs of others ahead of her own and had an infinite amount of love to share. She was most happy spending time with her family. Butterflies were her special sign, which symbolized renewal, life and hope to her. She also loved the color pink and had a wardrobe full of pink attire. Nobody looked prettier in pink!
Louise will be deeply missed by her husband and childhood sweetheart of 63 years, Paul E. Testa. She is also survived by her six children: Joy Testa-Cutting of Hampton, Linda Reval and her husband Wayne of Greenland, Carol Ricker and her husband Timothy of Stratham, Paul Testa of Bethel, Conn., and his partner Jose Colon-Rivas, Donna Harrington and her husband Timothy of Hampton, Christopher Testa and his wife Kelley of Hingham, Mass. In addition, Louise was blessed with 14 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and her brother-in-law, Brian Testa and his wife Sue of Georgetown, Mass. Louise was predeceased by her son, Mark Testa in 2004.
SERVICES: A time of visitation and remembrance for family and friends will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton. A mass of Christian burial to celebrate Louise's life will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, Hampton. A private burial will be at the Center Cemetery in North Hampton. Donations may be made to Michael J. Fox Parkinson Research, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163 or to Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Outreach Program, 289 Lafayette Road., Hampton, NH 03842.
Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Louise's memorial website.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 5 to Oct. 8, 2019