Louise Marie Taylor
SEABROOK - Louise Marie Taylor, 91, of Seabrook, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving and devoted family. Louise was born in Malden, Mass., on January 2, 1929, a daughter of the late Samuel E. and Elizabeth (MacDonald) Mullett.

She is survived by her seven children; Karen E. Taylor of Portsmouth, Ann Walsh and her husband John of Milton, John Taylor of Milton, Nancy Ohlenbusch and her husband Eric of Milton, Bob Taylor of Somersworth, Judy Taylor of Seabrook and Matthew Taylor of Hampton. She also leaves her sister, Barbara McMahon of Melrose, Mass., and her 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Louise was predeceased by her brother, Donald Mullett and her sister, Alma Dolan.

SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, 289 Lafayette Rd., Hampton. Burial will follow in the Hillside Cemetery, Seabrook. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to read Louise's complete obituary, to sign her tribute wall and for additional information.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500
