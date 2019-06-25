|
PORTSMOUTH - Louise R. Dusto, 78, of Portsmouth, died Monday, June 24, 2019 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital with loving family by her side. She was born in Newburyport, Mass., January 9, 1941 a daughter of the late Roland and Ida (Blaisdell) Greene Webber.
Louise graduated from Portsmouth High School and worked for Data General for a brief time.
She was a member of the Middle Street Baptist Church, a lifetime member of the Emerson Hovey VFW Post Women's Auxiliary and was active running Bingo for the Post, a member of the Red Hat Society, enjoyed traveling, Fox Woods, trips to Las Vegas and Bingo.
She shared nearly 40 years of marriage with her husband Arthur Dusto.
In addition to her husband, family members include four children, Robert Leonard and his wife Jeanine of Rochester, Kevin Leonard and Steven Leonard both of Portsmouth, Tammie Fryman of Hampton; her sister Jacqueline Bateman and her husband Tom of Waterford, Conn.; her brother James "Harry" Greene and his wife Valerie of Springfield, Ohio; her son-in-law Timothy Cherry of Key West, Fla.; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Karen Jean Cherry and her sister Barbara Young.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton. Services will immediately follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only. If desired, donations may be made to the . Please visit www.RemicGendron.com to view Louise's memorial website, sign her tribute wall or for directions.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from June 25 to June 28, 2019