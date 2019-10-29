|
RYE - Louise R. Richard passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She was born on December 24, 1926, in Rumford, Maine, to first-generation Italian immigrants, Antoinette and Rocco Rosato of Avelino, Louise was the fifth of six children, including a brother, Tony, and sisters, Dayne, Edith, Mildred, and Marjorie.
Much of her youth was spent working alongside her sisters in her parents' grocery store, Glass Front Market, on Congress Street, in Rumford. She attended Stephens High School where she excelled in English, having been taught at one time by future U.S. Senator, Edmund Muskie.
Young Louise had a close-knit group of girl friends who would pile into her father's Packard convertible and drive to Old Orchard Beach on weekends where they loved to dance. She met her husband, Joseph (Joe) Richard, in high school, and they married in 1947 and started a family soon thereafter. Her six children, Pam, Michael, Pat, Matthew, Jennifer, and Sara became her greatest source of pride and joy.
Louise was an avid skier and golfer. She and Joe were key contributors in the founding of Chisholm Ski Park, and she was also a multiple winner of the women's club championship at both the Oakdale Country Club in Rumford, and the Exeter Country Club, in Exeter, New Hampshire.
Following her husband's untimely death in 1981, Louise began a new chapter. While working as a bookkeeper for New Hampshire Public Television, she enrolled in several college courses at the University of New Hampshire-English and Art among them. She took up painting and derived countless hours of joy and satisfaction while continually working on her craft. She campaigned tirelessly for Democratic candidates. After retiring from a fulfilling career at NHPTV, she went on to work for a local market research firm until she was 88 years old.
Most important of all, however, was her constant devotion to her children and grandchildren who could count on her presence at their piano recitals, sporting events and her annual pumpkin carving and Easter egg decorating festivities. Louise was a gift to all who knew her.
She is survived by three daughters, Pam, Pat, and Jennifer, and two sons, Michael and Matthew, ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her dear husband Joe in 1981, and her precious daughter, Sara, in 2012.
SERVICES: A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. Stockbridge funeral home assisted the family with the arrangements.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2019