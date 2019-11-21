|
EXETER - Lucien E. Dube, 88, formerly of 277 Water Street, died Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Rockingham County Nursing Home, Brentwood. A Lifelong resident of Exeter, N.H., he was born December 17, 1930 the son of the late Ernest and Alma (Belanger) Dube.
Mr. Dube was a graduate of Exeter High School. He served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. He worked for the former Bridgeport Brass Company of Exeter, Rusty's Taxi Service and Phillips Exeter Academy.
He was a communicant of St. Michael Parish, a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #2179, a lifetime member of the American Legion Post #35 of Exeter, serving as a Stewart.
Family members include his wife Anne M. Dube of Exeter; his children, Michael E. Dube of Hawaii, Kevin G. Dube and his wife, Deb of Nottingham, Cheryl A. Gajewski and her husband, Stan of Danville; his grandchildren, Nathan, Aaron, Zachery, Patrick and Danielle; his brother, Roger Dube of Alton Bay, N.H.; his sister, Rita LaCoursiere of Maryland.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Michael Church, corner of Front and Lincoln Streets, Exeter, Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Burial will in the Exeter Cemetery.
If desired donations may be made to the St. Michael Building Fund, 9 Lincoln St., Exeter, NH 03833. Visit www.stockbridgefh.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019