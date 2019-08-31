Home

Stockbridge Funeral Home - Exeter
141 Epping Road
Exeter, NH 03833
(603) 772-0400

Lucile (Boudreau) Gaudet

Lucile (Boudreau) Gaudet Obituary
MANCHESTER, N.H. - Lucile A. (Boudreau) Gaudet passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at St. Theresa Nursing Home in Manchester, N.H.

She was born July 2, 1922 in Amesbury, Mass. the daughter of the late George and Louise (Therrien) LeMoine.

She was a graduate of St, Heart School and Amesbury High School.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

She enjoyed the beach, traveling, knitting, cooking and playing cards.

She was predeceased by her husbands, Eugene A. Gaudet and Alfred B. Boudreau.

She will be missed dearly by her children, David Boudreau and his wife, Lucy, Andrea Garand and Gilbert Boudreau and his wife, Sharon, her grandchildren, 1st Sgt. Jeffrey Garand, Jamie Boudreau and Jodi Hedstrom, great grandchildren, Maya, Avery, Ava, Marin, Connor, Alexis and Lucy,

Also predeceased by brother, George LeMoine and son-in-law, Jeff Garand.

SERVICES: Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at St. Joseph Cemetery, Amesbury, Mass. at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited. In lieu of flowers donations may be Easter Seals.

Arrangements are by the Stockbridge Funeral Home, Exeter.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, 2019
