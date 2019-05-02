|
NEWMARKET - Lucille Anna (Hamel) LeGault, 93, of Ash Swamp Road, died peacefully Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Lucille was known for her quick wit and humor. Born February 6, 1926, in Newmarket, N.H., Lucille was the daughter of Peter and Claire Eva (Roy) Hamel. She was a lifelong Newmarket resident.
She was a devoted wife, mother and Memere, a wonderful baker and gardener, and enjoyed camping, crossword puzzles and playing cards. She worked at Royce Shoe and Great Bay Racquet Club. As a member of the Newmarket Historical Society, she served as Membership Chairperson for several years and created numerous scrapbooks of Newmarket people and events which can be seen at the Stone School Museum.
She was a member of the Newmarket Senior Citizens and Senior Friends. She was also active in the Newmarket Women's Bowling League until the age of 90 and volunteered as a tally clerk at Newmarket elections.
She was a communicant of St. Mary Church, Newmarket, a CCD teacher, member of the Altar Guild and Catholic Daughters of America.
She was predeceased by her husband Robert L. LeGault, her second husband, William White, and her siblings, Leo Hamel, Albert Hamel, Jeanne Filion and Anna Lavallee.
Survivors include sons, David LeGault and wife Patricia of Newmarket, Robert LeGault and wife Donna of Fremont, N.H.; daughters, Patricia Manley and husband Frederick of Nottingham, N.H., Anne Gillen of Groveport, Ohio, and Julie Lamoureux and husband Gerard of Dover, N.H.; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers Peter Hamel of Newmarket and J. Edward Hamel of Ellicott City, Md.; sisters, Evelyn Abbott of Newmarket and Lorraine Miller of Ft. Myers, Fla.; many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank caregivers, Connie Bruni and Rose Brown, and Rockingham VNA and Hospice.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, May 8, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home, 77 Exeter Rd., (Rte. 108), Newmarket. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 9, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Mary Church with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery, Newmarket.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Seacoast Birthright, 323 Islington St., Portsmouth, NH, 03801 or New Generation, P.O. Box 676, Greenland, NH 03840. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 2 to May 5, 2019