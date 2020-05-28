Lucille King
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WAYLAND, Mass. - Lucille King, 86, formally of Kennebunk, Maine died unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Royal Wayland Nursing Home in Wayland, Mass. She was born on March 6, 1934 in Biddeford, Maine, the daughter of the late Alice and Leo Sabourin.

She was predeceased by her only son, Michael Dentico and stepson, Jay King.

Lucille is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Stanton E. King, formally of Kennebunk, Maine who now resides in Framingham, Mass.

She is also survived by her stepson, Scott King of Baltimore, Md., and stepdaughters Janet Rose and husband, Doug of Framingham, Mass., their three children and seven grandchildren and Marcia Savoia and husband John of Ft.Lauderdale, Fla., and Jay King's son, Jordan of Saco, Maine.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved