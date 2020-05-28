WAYLAND, Mass. - Lucille King, 86, formally of Kennebunk, Maine died unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Royal Wayland Nursing Home in Wayland, Mass. She was born on March 6, 1934 in Biddeford, Maine, the daughter of the late Alice and Leo Sabourin.



She was predeceased by her only son, Michael Dentico and stepson, Jay King.



Lucille is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Stanton E. King, formally of Kennebunk, Maine who now resides in Framingham, Mass.



She is also survived by her stepson, Scott King of Baltimore, Md., and stepdaughters Janet Rose and husband, Doug of Framingham, Mass., their three children and seven grandchildren and Marcia Savoia and husband John of Ft.Lauderdale, Fla., and Jay King's son, Jordan of Saco, Maine.







