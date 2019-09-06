Home

McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
(516) 249-1303
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Kilian RC Church

Lucy C. Giordano

Lucy C. Giordano Obituary
EAST FARMINGDALE, N.Y. - Lucy C. Giordano, of East Farmingdale, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019.

Devoted wife of the late Nelson; loving mother of Nelson (Phyllis), Ronald (Anne), Judith Cestaro (Randy), and Luigi (Colette); cherished grandmother of Richard, Matthew, Katie, Cathy, David, and Sara; and great-grandmother of Alexandra and Victoria; devoted sister of Sam and Josephine; also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc. 385 Main St. Farmingdale. Interment St. Charles Cemetery. www.mccourtandtrudden.org.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sept. 6 to Sept. 9, 2019
