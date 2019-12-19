|
|
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. - Luella M. Farmer Stevens Lewis passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019. Luella was born May 3, 1930 in Dorchester, Massachusetts, the daughter of Percy and Rose Minard.
The family moved to Brentwood, N.H. when she was a young child, shortly after her father's death. In 1948, she graduated from Sanborn Seminary in Kingston, N.H. Luella married Lawrence Stevens on November 6, 1949 and they raised their seven children on Red Gate Farm, in Kingston, N.H., that is now home to Memories Ice Cream.
Luella had a passion for social justice and community service. From 1968 to 1981, Luella worked for Rockingham County Community Action Program, serving as the parent coordinator for Head Start and as Outreach Director. While juggling work and home life, Luella earned a Bachelor's Degree in Community Development from New Hampshire College in 1981 and a Master's Degree in Human Services from New Hampshire College in 1983. In 1981, Luella began working as a Community Organizer for the Newmarket Regional Health Center, where she assisted in the development of the Lamprey River Clinic in Raymond, N.H. She served as a social worker for Lamprey River Clinic and then as a case manager for Manchester ARC. Luella was a founding member of the Brentwood-Kingston Pilgrim United Church of Christ in Brentwood, N.H., and a 65-year member of the Keeneborough Grange. In 1986, she moved to South China, Maine where she volunteered as a trustee of South China Library and a member of the Human Rights Committee of Uplift Incorporated.
In 1991, Luella married James Lewis. They spent their summers in North Haven, Maine and their winters in Englewood, Fla. After his death, Luella became a permanent resident of Englewood. Luella worked in the nutrition program at the Senior Friendship Center in Venice, Fla. and became a companion and caregiver for several clients. Luella also volunteered with the Venice Widowed Persons Organization.
In addition to her husband and sister Olive Minard, Luella was predeceased by her son, Mark Stevens, on September 17, 2019, whose death left her heartbroken. She is survived by six children: Gail Tibbetts of Brentwood, N.H.; James Stevens of Kingston, N.H.; Brian Stevens of Exeter, N.H. and his wife, Tammy; Jeffrey Stevens of Knox, Maine and his wife, Penny; Mary Berry of Jacksonville, Fla.; and Christopher Stevens of Kittery, Maine and his wife, Mary. She is also survived by 21 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
SERVICES: A memorial service and celebration of Luella's life will be held on January 11, 2010 at 11 a.m., at Pilgrim United Church of Christ, 197 Middle Rd., Brentwood NH 03833, with a reception to follow at the church hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center www.splcenter.org and The Fresh Air Fund www.freshair.org.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019