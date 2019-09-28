|
YORK, Maine - Luke Stephen Ridley, 46, passed away at York Hospital on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 surrounded by family.
Luke was born in New London, Conn., and graduated from Marshwood High School in Eliot, Maine. Luke served in the U.S. Air Force after graduating from high school. He had lived in New Hampshire and South Carolina.
He is survived by his loving mother, Rebecca Ridley; loyal brothers, Justin and Benjamin Ridley; his aunt, Jennifer Loomis; his uncle, Tom Murray, and his nieces and nephews.
Luke was a diehard Boston sports fan, no matter where he was in the country. He loved to play golf, joke around, and touched so many lives. Luke will always be remembered for his sense of humor and loyalty.
SERVICES: Please help us celebrate Luke's life Friday, Oct. 4, at St. Raphael's Church, 6 Whipple Rd., Kittery, Maine, at 11am. To leave online condolences please visit www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com . Care for the Ridley Family as been entrusted to the JS Pelkey & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1, 2019