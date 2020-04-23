Home

Lynn Kippax Jr.

Lynn Kippax Jr. Obituary
YORK, Maine - Lynn Kippax, Jr. "Kip", 71, formerly of Kennebunkport, Maine, a major influence in film and media for the State of Maine, died in his home on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in York, Maine.

He is survived by his 97 year old mother Margaret ("Peggy") G. Kippax, in Newtown Square, Pa., his brother John and family in Larchmont, N.Y., and his brother Jeffrey in Philadelphia, Pa.

In the 1970's Kip was the Editor of Photography for the York County Coast Star. His infectious humor, enrapturing storytelling, impromptu impersonations, caring service to others, love of family and friends, and bright light will be cherished by all those who knew him.

SERVICES: Services are tentatively planned for later this spring in Swarthmore and late September/October in Kennebunkport, when the national Corona virus travel restrictions are lifted. For a full obituary, visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020
