WINDHAM - Sister M. Gregory (Isabelle) Pickford, 95, of Windham, N.H., a Sister of Mercy for 72 years, died Tuesday, August 20, 2019, after a period of declining health. A native of Berlin, New Hampshire, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Catherine (Gallagher) Pickford.
Sister Gregory held B.A. and M.A. degrees in education from the former Mount St. Mary College in Hooksett, New Hampshire. For more than 30 years she was a teacher and administrator in Catholic schools through New Hampshire, including St. Joseph School in Keene, St. Christopher in Nashua, St. Raphael and St. Catherine in Manchester, and St. Patrick in Pelham, where she served as principal. In 1983 she moved from the school classroom to parish religious education. She was director of religious education at Immaculate Conception Parish in Portsmouth for seven years. In 1990 she became director of religious education at St. Theresa Parish in Rye, a position she held until her retirement in 2008. She was also active in STOP (Sisters Together Oppose Poverty), a group of Sisters of Mercy who raised funds to aid persons in need.
Sister Gregory is remembered for her generosity, her energy, and positive attitude which she brought to all she did, from teaching students in schools and parishes to visiting residents in the senior apartment building in Portsmouth, where she lived for many years, and Warde Health Center in Windham, where she spent her final years.
Sister Gregory is survived by the members of her Sisters of Mercy community, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Catherine, and four brothers: Normand, Edward, Clarence, and Raymond.
SERVICES: Friends may call at Warde Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 21 Searles Rd., Windham, N.H., on Monday, August 26, from 9:30-11 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Bedford, N.H.
Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of Mercy Northeast, 15 Highland View Rd., Cumberland, RI 02864-1124, and online at www.sistersofmercy.org/northeast.
Arrangements are in the care of the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Rd., Windham, NH 03087. For directions or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.carrierfuneralhome.com.
