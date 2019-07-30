|
|
KITTERY, Maine - M. Hilda Wilson, 96 of Wilson Farm on Route 1 in Kittery died on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Sentry Hill in York.
Hilda was born on Oct. 6, 1922 in Portsmouth, N.H. a daughter of Sherman and Catherine ( Morrison ) Moody. She attended local Portsmouth schools graduating from Portsmouth High school with the class of 1940. As a young girl her family moved to Rye where she lived on family farm on Blueberry Lane off Washington Road .
In April of 1947 she and her husband Luke Wilson settled in Kittery where they would raise their family, first on Lewis Ave and, starting in 1963, at the Wilson Farm on US Route 1.
Hilda and Luke began the Mrs and Me Ice Cream in 1949 and and took great pride in their reputation for excellent homemade ice cream.
They enjoyed spending time with family and friends at camp on Mousam Lake in Acton, Maine.
Hilda was an active member of St. Raphael Parish Church in Kittery for many years, serving on committees and supporting the work of the church.
She is survived by her loving family, daughter Beth Allen of Kittery, son Rick Wilson of Kittery, son Jeff and his wife Beth Wilson of Williston, Vt., grandchildren Sarah Wilson Bolanos, Katie Lynn Wilson, Luke Wilson Allen and Jackson Wilson as well as four great grandchildren; Lucia Bolanos, Resse Allen, Lorenzo Bolanos and Nolan Wilson.
SERVICES: Friends are invited to visit with Hilda's family on Thursday, Aug. 1 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home, 125 Old Post Road, Kittery Maine 03904. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. in her church St. Raphael's Church on Whipple Road, with her burial to follow at the Wilson Family cemetery on Route 1 in Kittery. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to her church.
Care for the Wilson family is entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from July 30 to Aug. 2, 2019