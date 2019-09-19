Home

Mabel Cummings

Mabel Cummings Obituary
SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Mabel Church Metcalfe Cummings, 72, of Spartanburg, S.C., died Thursday, September 12, 2019, at her home. Born February 15, 1947, in Exeter, N.H., she was the daughter of the late Edward Burgess Metcalfe and Ethel Louise Call Metcalfe.

A graduate of Exeter High School, Mrs. Cummings enjoyed playing Bingo, going to yard sales, keeping up with family and friends on Facebook, and was very involved in going to the Community Center. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Exeter, N.H. and Blacksburg, S.C.

Survivors include her husband, Dennis Richard Cummings; son, Brian S. Pressler (Keiko N.) of Papillion, Neb.; grandchildren, Sarah Pressler of Okinawa, Japan, Joshua Pressler and Melissa Pressler, both of Papillion, Neb.; brother, George Metcalfe of Exeter, N.H.; and sister, Marjorie Pollock (David) of Woodruff, S.C. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Robert Metcalfe; and step-daughter, Shana Sommers.

SERVICES: A memorial service was conducted at 2 p.m., Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, 235 N. Church St., Spartanburg, SC 29306, by The Rev. Andy Case. An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sept. 19 to Sept. 22, 2019
