Home

POWERED BY

Madeleine Cote Gillings

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Madeleine Cote Gillings Obituary
Madeleine Cote Gillings, 96, of Sanford entered into new life on Sunday, April 28, 2019.

She was born in Somersworth, N.H., on July 7,1922, the daughter of Joseph and Lydia Metivier Cote.

With a vision and a dream, Madeleine made her mark on the Sanford community and helped many people along the way. Her faith, family and friends provided the foundation for all that she did. She had a strong desire to love and serve God.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 4 at 9 a.m. at Notre Dame Church of St. Therese of Lisieux Parish, 10 Payne St. in Springvale, Maine.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale. To view the complete obituary please visit www.blackfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 2 to May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.