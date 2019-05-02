|
Madeleine Cote Gillings, 96, of Sanford entered into new life on Sunday, April 28, 2019.
She was born in Somersworth, N.H., on July 7,1922, the daughter of Joseph and Lydia Metivier Cote.
With a vision and a dream, Madeleine made her mark on the Sanford community and helped many people along the way. Her faith, family and friends provided the foundation for all that she did. She had a strong desire to love and serve God.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 4 at 9 a.m. at Notre Dame Church of St. Therese of Lisieux Parish, 10 Payne St. in Springvale, Maine.
Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale. To view the complete obituary please visit www.blackfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 2 to May 5, 2019