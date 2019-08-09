|
PORTSMOUTH - Madeline "Maddie" Berube, 89, life-long resident of Portsmouth, widow of Roger W. Berube, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the Portsmouth Regional Hospital, with her loving family by her side. She was born on December 12, 1929 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, to Howard and Nellie (Hoyt) Berry.
Maddie was a graduate of Portsmouth High School, Class of 1948.
For well over 20 years, Maddie was an active volunteer with RSVP for Area Home Care.
She was an avid reader, enjoyed a good crossword puzzle, but what Maddie was most passionate about was volunteering and helping others.
Beside her loving husband, Roger, Maddie was predeceased by a son, David Berube and a daughter, Lynda Kells.
Survivors include a son, Pete Berube of Barrington and a daughter, Barbara Boisvert (Tom) of Durham; three grandchildren, Adam Kells, Nicole Berube and Dane Berube. Maddie is also survived by nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A time of visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. with a funeral to immediately follow at 11 a.m., on Monday, August 12, 2019 at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth. Rev. Linda Hirst, officiating. Interment will immediately follow in Calvary Cemetery, Portsmouth.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: NHSPCA, P.O. Box 196, Stratham, NH 03885. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
