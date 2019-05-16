|
|
Madelyn Marx, 94, of Kennebunk Beach and an avid conservationist, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019.
A Celebration of Madelyn's Life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 20, in Hope Cemetery, 1 Barnard Lane, Kennebunk.
To continue her conservation legacy, donations should be made in her name to Friends of Hope Cemetery & Woods, P.O. Box 1550, Kennebunk, ME 04043 or to Kennebunk Land Trust, 6 Brown Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.
To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Madelyn's Book of Memories page at www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 16 to May 19, 2019