MONROVIA, Md. - Maikki Nan Nekton passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Her family had gathered by her side during her relentless battle against cholangiocarcinoma. Her ability to forge ahead despite her difficulties inspired countless people.
Maikki was born April 1, 1982 in Exeter, N.H. and attended Exeter High School. She achieved a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work from Salisbury University and a Masters at the University of Maryland. Her work ranged from Clinical Coordinator to Social Worker in Maryland public schools, to her recent work at the Living Legacy Foundation.
Through her life-saving liver transplant in 2014, Maikki found new meaning in her work and joined the LLF to aid in the process of organ and tissue donation. She was promoted to Family Service Manager of Tissue in November of 2017 and worked tirelessly to "use a person-centered approach using community collaboration to improve the lives of others."
She is survived by her mother and father, Roger and Kathy Nekton, Vass, N.C.; her brother Tyler Nekton, Exeter, N.H.; her brother James Nekton (Fawn Nekton), Occidental, Calif.; niece MacKenzie Nekton, Occidental, Calif.; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
SERVICES: Services will be held on December 14, 2019 at 11 a.m., at the Evangelical Reformed United Church of Christ, 15 West Church St., Frederick, Maryland 21701.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contacting Donate Life and become a registered organ and tissue donor. More information can be found on a dedicated page for Maikki at: www.thellf.org/maikkinekton.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019