ELIOT, Maine - Marcia Carolyn Milliken, 93, of Depot Road in Eliot, Maine died peacefully on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Marcia was born May 23, 1926 in York, Maine. She was the daughter of the late Olive (Young) and George Lewis.
She was raised in York on her grandparents' milking farm. Marcia attended York schools. She left school after her sophomore year, but was proud to have completed her high school education at Marshwood High School in 1984 at the age of 58. During World War II, she worked for the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard as a clerk in the supply department.
Marcia married Paul N. Millikan in June 1949 and became a housewife and later a mother. She was active in the organizations of her children including the Boy Scouts, Brownies, and Marshwood Band Parents. She was a member of NARFE and the Widowed Support Group in Dover for many years.
She loved dancing and spent many happy hours ballroom dancing at the Rockingham Ballroom. She also enjoyed line dancing as well. Marcia found joy in travel and always encouraged others to "go while you can." Whether her trips were far, like to Switzerland, or near, like theaters in Massachusetts, she reveled in every minute.
In addition to her parents, Marcia was predeceased by her husband, Paul (1977), and infant daughter, Mildred A. Milliken (1952), and beloved daughter-in-law, Jeanine Thibodeau (2012).
Marcia is survived by her children, George A. Milliken and wife, Pamela, of Newmarket, N.H., Sharon J. Milliken of Wells, Maine, and Ruth A. Stanley and husband, Tom, of Kutztown, Pa.; two grandsons, Matthew P. Milliken of Maynard, Mass., and Brian J. Milliken and wife, Katherine, of Newmarket, N.H.
SERVICES: Visiting hours for Marcia will be held at the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home, 125 Old Post Rd., Kittery, Maine on Wednesday, November 13, from 12-2 p.m. A service will be held the same day from 2-3 p.m., with a reception following at the funeral home from 3-4 p.m. Online condolences for Marcia can be left at www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com. Care for the Milliken family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019