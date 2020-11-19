BRENTWOOD - Marcia Jane (Bailey) Roberts passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 15, 2020 while in the care of Rockingham County Nursing Home staff. Loving family were unable to attend her passing due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Born of Roy and Ruth (Eastman) Bailey on August 20 1926 in Saugus, Mass., she attended Lynn public schools befoe moving to Newton, N.H. with her family. She completed her high school education at Sanborn Seminary in Kingston, N.H. She then graduated from McIntosh College with a Medical Secretary degree. She met and married Ralph E. Roberts of Newton, who predeceased her in 2011 after 64 wonderful years together. She was also predeceased by her parents, her sisters Nancy (Bailey) Cloutman and Joanne (Bailey) (Putnam) Morgan and brother Parker Bailey.
In 1960 she moved with family to Kingston, N.H. and became an active member of the community and beyond. She dedicated her life to many organizations, including being a charter member and one of the first EMT's of the Kingston Ambulance Association, a substitute teacher at Bakie Elementary School, a trustee of Sanborn Seminary, a huge supporter of the boosters club, as well as working in the office at Phillips Exeter Academy. Her devotion to and support of the Rainbow Girls and Eastern Star earned her the distinction of rising to the station of Grand Worthy Matron for the State of N.H. In that role, she and Ralph enjoyed traveling the country far and wide where she was honored to have the privilege of leading Installation Ceremonies, etc., for other chapters. In earlier years, as an accomplished soloist, she could be found sharing her voice at weddings and in the church choir, as well as leading the entire family in song at any number of venues; area churched, granges, ministrel shows and fair events.
Maricia is survived by her six children and their spouses: Sharon and husband William Bell of Nottingham, N.H., Wayne and wife Joyce of Ocala, Fla., Roy and wife Susan of Rochester, N.H., Karen and husband David Cunningham of Somersworth, N.H., Keith and wife Lisa of Raymond, N.H. and Peter of Ocala, Fla. She is further survived by 23 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
The family would like to pass their appreciation on to the dedicated people of Rockingham County Nursing Home who helped make her declining years as comfortable as possible.
SERVICES: A spring time graveside service will be held at Union Cemetery in Newton, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
