MANCHESTER – Margaret M. "Sis" Colcord, 92, formerly of Exeter died Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the Hanover Hills Nursing Home in Manchester.
A lifelong resident of Exeter she was born July 9, 1926 the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Kucharski) Kukesh.
She was a graduate of Robinson Female Seminary and the St. Vincent School of Nursing in Worcester, Mass. She was a registered nurse and worked for many years at the Exeter Hospital, Exeter Visiting Nurses and she started the healthcare program at the Rockingham County Jail.
Family members include her son, Peter R. Colcord and his wife, Sue, her daughters, Penny Metevier and her husband, Lloyd and Pamela Colcord, her grandchildren, Jamie Colcord and Joshua Colcord, and Todd Metevier.
She was predeceased by her son Paul W. Colcord and her brothers, Ted Kukesh and Lenny Kukesh.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held at the Stockbridge Funeral Home, 141 Epping Road, Exeter on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. Services will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Exeter Cemetery.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 4 to May 7, 2019