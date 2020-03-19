Home

POWERED BY

Services
Firtion-Adams Funeral Service
76 Broad Street
Westfield, MA 01085
(413) 562-6244
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Firtion-Adams Funeral Service
76 Broad Street
Westfield, MA 01085
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Firtion-Adams Funeral Service
76 Broad Street
Westfield, MA 01085
View Map

Margaret Ellen O'Rourke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Ellen O'Rourke Obituary
PORTSMOUTH - Margaret Ellen O'Rourke, 75, of Portsmouth, N.H., died on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, after a two year battle with cancer. She was born on Flag Day, 1944, in Westfield, Mass.

Margaret was a graduate of St Marys, UMASS-Amherst (Summa Cum Laude) and Boston College Graduate School of Social Work (MSW). During her career, she held various administrative positions in Franklin County, Seattle, Boston, and Denver.

Margaret is survived by her loving husband, Jay Feeney, of 29 years (and a friend for 61); her daughter Meghan of Amherst, Mass.; her grandchildren Sean and Sarah Towse; and her stepson Brendan Feeney and his family of Littleton, Colo.

She delighted in each sunrise and sunset, and was an avid swimmer, skier, gardener, and reader. She was a volunteer for many years at the Portsmouth Music Hall, and a strong supporter of Al-Anon, which helped her through some of her pain and doubt. She and Jay traveled extensively, seeing many rainbows amid the ruins and ancient churches. It all made for a good life. She will be missed.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Firtion-Adams Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -