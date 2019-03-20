|
HAMPTON FALLS - Margaret G. "Peg" Paré, 84, of Hampton Falls, died Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Oceanside Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation after a lengthy illness. She was born in New Haven, Conn., October 15, 1934 a daughter of the late John P. and Anna F. (Cone) Griffin.
Mrs. Paré attended St. Francis deSales Elementary School and graduated from Bennington, Vt. High School with the Class of 1952, The College of St. Rose in Albany, N.Y., in 1956 and took graduate courses at Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y.
She worked as a school teacher at the Harpursville Central School in New York and later as a social worker for the Vermont Catholic Charities. She moved to Hampton Falls in 1997 coming from Topsfield, Mass.
She was a communicant of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church in Hampton and was a member and past president of the Naval Officer's Wives Club.
She was the wife of the late Norman G. Paré, MD who predeceased her in 2002 and by her five siblings, John Griffin, Jr., Anne Peck, Joan Allen, Eileen Smith and Helen Faryniarz.
Family members include her children, Norman G. Paré, Jr. of Rochester, Michelle P. O'Brien and her husband Timothy of Hampton Falls, Matthew J. Paré and his wife Anne of Raleigh, N.C.; six grandchildren, Brianna and Griffin O'Brien, Patrick, Inez, Isaac and Michael Paré.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, March 25, 2019 in Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, Hampton. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. After cremation, interment will be in the Oak Lawn Cemetery, Hampton Falls.
The family requests that flowers please be omitted. If desired, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Peg's memorial website, sign her tribute wall or for directions.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2019