PORTSMOUTH - Margaret J. Ibscher, 95, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Mark H. Wentworth Home. Peg was born in New Rochelle, N.Y. on May 20, 1925, the daughter of Joseph and Marie (Zander) Fleming.
Peg was a graduate of UNH School of Accounting.
Peg was employed as an accountant with both the US Air Force and Navy. She served for a time in this capacity, as housing director, stationed in Bermuda.
Peg was an active member of Corpus Christi Parish as both a Eucharistic Minister and on the Finance committee. She was active with AARP, CCSC, and hosted the television show 'Spotlight on Seniors' on Public Broadcasting.
The widow of Douglas 'Whitey' Ibscher, survivors include her daughter Peggy DeWever and husband Jim of Eliot, Maine; granddaughter Kimberly Roy Barner and husband Michael of Oregon.
She was predeceased by her sister Jean Bell.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 24, at 10:30 a.m., at the Immaculate Conception Church, 98 Summer St., Portsmouth. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Arrangements are by the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth, N.H.