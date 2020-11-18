1/1
Margaret J. Ibscher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PORTSMOUTH - Margaret J. Ibscher, 95, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Mark H. Wentworth Home. Peg was born in New Rochelle, N.Y. on May 20, 1925, the daughter of Joseph and Marie (Zander) Fleming.

Peg was a graduate of UNH School of Accounting.

Peg was employed as an accountant with both the US Air Force and Navy. She served for a time in this capacity, as housing director, stationed in Bermuda.

Peg was an active member of Corpus Christi Parish as both a Eucharistic Minister and on the Finance committee. She was active with AARP, CCSC, and hosted the television show 'Spotlight on Seniors' on Public Broadcasting.

The widow of Douglas 'Whitey' Ibscher, survivors include her daughter Peggy DeWever and husband Jim of Eliot, Maine; granddaughter Kimberly Roy Barner and husband Michael of Oregon.

She was predeceased by her sister Jean Bell.

SERVICES: A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 24, at 10:30 a.m., at the Immaculate Conception Church, 98 Summer St., Portsmouth. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements are by the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth, N.H.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 18 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farrell Funeral Home, Inc.
684 State Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
(603) 436-5418
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Farrell Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved