Brewitt Funeral Home
14 Pine Street
Exeter, NH 03833
(603) 772-3554

Margaret "Jane" Kunkel

Margaret "Jane" Kunkel Obituary
EXETER - Margaret "Jane" (Connors) Kunkel, 90, of 322 Friar Tuck Dr., died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at her home in Exeter, N.H. She was born to the late John J. and Margaret J. (McCandrew) Connors in Union Springs, N.Y., and later raised along with her siblings in Auburn, N.Y.

Jane graduated in 1948 from Auburn Central High School.

Jane married Robert Mallon Kunkel of Auburn, N.Y., in 1952. They raised five children, living in New York, Ohio, Massachusetts, and South Carolina. They retired to Exeter, N.H., in 1986. "Bob", her husband of 44 years, passed away in 1996. She resided in Exeter for her last 34 years.

She graduated in 1983 from the Essex Agriculture and Technical Institute in Danvers, Mass., for Dog Grooming and Kennel Management and became owner of JK9 Small Dog Grooming. She was a devoted pet owner. She was also an avid golfer and novels reader.

She was predeceased by four brothers, James D. Connors, John J. Connors, William F. Connors, and Donald E. Connors; and two sisters, Mary (Connors) DeSanto, and Ann (Connors) Weinerth Covitch. She had 18 nieces and nephews.

Jane is survived by four sons, Christopher M. Kunkel and wife Wanda of Greenville, S.C., Timothy R. Kunkel of Spartanburg, S.C., Jerome F. Kunkel of Exeter, N.H., and Terrence J. Kunkel of Exeter, N.H.; daughter, Amy J. Giuliana of Ayer, Mass.; and three grandchildren, Robert M. Kunkel II of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., Jason T. Kunkel and wife Molly of Mooresville, N.C., and Allyson J. Kunkel of Columbia, S.C.

SERVICES: There are no calling hours. A private graveside service for the family will be held at the Exeter Cemetery. Father Bartholomew Okonkwo of St. Michael Church will be officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to the New Hampshire SPCA, 104 Portsmouth Ave., P.O. Box 196, Stratham, NH 03885. Arrangements are by the Brewitt Funeral Home, 14 Pine St., Exeter, N.H.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -