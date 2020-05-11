|
PORTSMOUTH - Margaret "Peggy" (Snyder) MacDonald, of New Castle, N.H., passed away peacefully Friday, May 8, 2020 at the Edgewood Centre, in Portsmouth, N.H. The daughter of Harold and Alice (Meloon) Snyder, Peggy was born in Portsmouth, N.H., June 26, 1926.
A proud alumna of Portsmouth High School (Class of '44), Peggy relocated to Washington, DC following graduation, taking employment in the nation's capital as part of the war effort. Following the end of World War II, Peggy returned to New Hampshire, where she wed high-school sweetheart, Douglas S. MacDonald.
Family and community were Peggy's greatest loves and she gave selflessly to both. A lifelong resident of New Castle, N.H., Peggy found countless ways to give back to the island she loved so dearly, particularly in her editorship of the Great Island Cookbook, which helped financially support the New Castle Congregational Church for decades. A devoted wife and loving mother, her family will greatly miss her wonderful meals, Irish wit and unconditional love.
In addition to her parents, Peggy is predeceased by her husband of nearly 70 years, Douglas S. MacDonald, sister Mildred (Snyder) McLaughlin and brothers William Snyder and Thomas McKenna. Survivors include sisters Mary Casa and Nancy Cook; brothers George McKenna and Alfred McKenna; daughters Polly Berg and husband Richard and Bonnie Halpin and husband Eugene; son Roderick MacDonald and wife Susan; grandchildren Catherine MacDonald and husband Timothy Smith, Emily (Halpin) Ostlind and husband Brian, Rebecca (Halpin) Brown and husband Elijah, Richard Berg and Abigail Halpin; as well as an ever-growing number of great-grandchildren.
Peggy's family is profoundly grateful for the love and care of the Edgewood Centre community.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Peggy's memory to Boston Children's Hospital, 401 Park Drive Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215. For online condolences and to view an extended obituary, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 11 to May 14, 2020