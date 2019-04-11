|
NEWFIELDS - Margaret R. "Peggy" Howcroft, 71, of Exeter Road, died Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Hyder House, Dover. Born May 30, 1947, in Exeter, N.H., she was the daughter of Arland and Margaret (Davey) Magoon.
Peggy volunteered at the Newfields Elementary School and worked in the cafeteria at Kingston-Warren Corp., in Newfields.
She is survived by her husband of almost 54 years, Thomas H. Howcroft; son, Thomas Howcroft Jr., of Newmarket; daughter, Victoria L. Howcroft, of Milton.
SERVICES: Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Newmarket. Please visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 14, 2019