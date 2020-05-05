|
YORK, Maine - Margaret T. Cadman, 95, of Long Sands Road, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020. She was born April 7, 1925 in Cambridge, Mass., a daughter of the late Joseph B. and Rega A. (MacDonald) Higgins.
During World War II she contributed to the war effort by working for weapons manufacturer Raytheon Corporation. When the boys came home, she met Harold W. Cadman Jr., a Navy veteran and Raytheon engineer, and later married him. Together they raised five children in North Cambridge, Mass. Once the children were in their teens, she returned to Raytheon where she retired 17 years later.
She moved to York, Maine in 1987 and became an active member of the York Senior Center. She enjoyed writing stories and poetry as well as traveling the world. She will always be remembered as a kind and caring lady who loved to volunteer her time and had a wonderful sense of humor.
She leaves a son, Harold W. Cadman III and a daughter, Paula Ellenburg as well as five grandchildren: Jonathan R. Bivins, Benjamin D. Bivins, Amber J. Quintero, Ashley L. Riechel, and Christopher J. Cadman, along with many, many friends. Three of her children, Stephen D. Cadman, David W. Cadman and daughter Jeanne M. Bivins had predeceased her.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held in the First Parish Cemetery, York, Maine at a later date. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine is directing arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 5 to May 8, 2020