Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc
91 Long Sands Rd
York, ME 03909
(207) 363-3531
Graveside service
To be announced at a later date

Margaret T. Cadman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret T. Cadman Obituary
YORK, Maine - Margaret T. Cadman, 95, of Long Sands Road, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020. She was born April 7, 1925 in Cambridge, Mass., a daughter of the late Joseph B. and Rega A. (MacDonald) Higgins.

During World War II she contributed to the war effort by working for weapons manufacturer Raytheon Corporation. When the boys came home, she met Harold W. Cadman Jr., a Navy veteran and Raytheon engineer, and later married him. Together they raised five children in North Cambridge, Mass. Once the children were in their teens, she returned to Raytheon where she retired 17 years later.

She moved to York, Maine in 1987 and became an active member of the York Senior Center. She enjoyed writing stories and poetry as well as traveling the world. She will always be remembered as a kind and caring lady who loved to volunteer her time and had a wonderful sense of humor.

She leaves a son, Harold W. Cadman III and a daughter, Paula Ellenburg as well as five grandchildren: Jonathan R. Bivins, Benjamin D. Bivins, Amber J. Quintero, Ashley L. Riechel, and Christopher J. Cadman, along with many, many friends. Three of her children, Stephen D. Cadman, David W. Cadman and daughter Jeanne M. Bivins had predeceased her.

SERVICES: A graveside service will be held in the First Parish Cemetery, York, Maine at a later date. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine is directing arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 5 to May 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -