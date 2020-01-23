|
HAMPTON BEACH - Margaret Wilkins, 90, of Hampton Beach, N.H., passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at The High Pointe House in Haverhill, Mass. She was the devoted wife of the late Phillip B. Wilkins.
Margaret was born in Somerville, Mass., April 6, 1929 the daughter of the late Dennis and Margaret (Fenneley) Lordan. She was raised in Somerville, Mass., and graduated from Somerville High School. Margaret was a proud graduate of Radcliffe College in Cambridge, Mass. She was employed for several years at Boston University as an Education Counselor.
Margaret lived on Hampton Beach for several decades and enjoyed her time there. She was an avid reader of mystery novels and enjoyed many detective television shows. Margaret loved working in her garden, spending time with family and friends and traveling. She was a motorcycle enthusiast and drove her motor-scooter until the age of 86. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and will be dearly remembered by her family.
Margaret is survived by her seven children, William Wilkins of Kingston, N.H., Cassandra Wilkins of Tahoe, Nev., Michael Wilkins of Hampton, N.H., Nina Wilkins of Charlton, Mass., Robert Wilkins of Hampton, N.H., Jamie Wilkins of Dorchester, Mass., and David Wilkins and his wife Paula of Dayton, Ohio. She also leaves behind three adoring grandchildren, Nicholas, Matthew and Christopher. In addition to her late husband Phillip, she is predeceased by her son, Daniel Wilkins.
SERVICES: Services are private and are in the professional care of The Grondin-Carnevale Funeral Home, 52 Salem St., Bradford, MA 01835. For online condolences, please visit www.GrondinCarnevale.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020