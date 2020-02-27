|
EXETER - Marguerite D. Lisowski, 93, died on Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Epsom Healthcare Center under the excellent and devoted care of their staff. She was born on November 27, 1926 in Boston, Mass., the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Reagan) Daneau.
She grew up in South Boston, Mass., and has resided in Exeter for the last 40 years. A longtime Communicant of St. Michaels Church, she worked in the office at Western Electric for many years and was also formerly a clerk at Exeter Handkerchief. Her hobbies included sewing, playing Bingo and word searches.
She was predeceased by her husband Theodore J. Lisowski Sr., who died in 1992, and is survived by three children, Theodore J. Lisowski Jr., and his wife Michelle of Georgia, Elaine M. Summers and her husband John of Pittsfield, N.H., Francis J. Lisowski and his wife Karen of East Kingston, N.H., and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
SERVICES: Graveside Services were held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Exeter Cemetery. Brewitt Funeral Service, 14 Pine St., Exeter, N.H. is handling the services.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020