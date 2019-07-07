|
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. - Maria Anna Schmitt, 84, was called home to the Lord on Friday, July 5, 2019 at the Edgewood Centre with her loving family by her side after a long courageous battle with Alzheimer's.
Born in Munich, Germany on June 9, 1935 she was the daughter of Ludwig and Anna Tristle.
Maria met her husband, Thomas, while he was stationed in Germany with the U.S. Air Force. Her joy was her family she was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She loved to travel, accompanying her husband on his tours of duty in many states and in later years to Germany to care for her mother. She enjoyed game shows, reading, Bingo, knitting afghans, and easy listening music.
Maria was a devout Catholic and member of Corpus Christi Parish. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years Thomas Schmitt Sr., sons Thomas Schmitt Jr., and his wife Dianna, John Schmitt and his wife Lauri, two granddaughters Isabel and Kristina, three great grandchildren Kaylee, Zachary, Lilly, and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her brother Ludwig Tristle.
Her family wishes to thank the entire staff of the Edgewood Centre for the wonderful care she received while a resident there.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, July 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Farrell Funeral home, 684 State St., Portsmouth. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church, 98 Summer Street, Portsmouth. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the or to the NH-Mass Chapter of the , 480 Pleasant Street, Watertown, MA 02472-2407
Published in Seacoastonline.com from July 7 to July 10, 2019