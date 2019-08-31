|
|
RYE BEACH, N.H. - Marianne Forsberg, 91, of Rye Beach, passed away on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.
Somehow at 91, after being surrounded by her crazy family for six decades, she was still looking good, as she always did. During her final week here Marianne still couldn't get a minute of peace and quiet because her family wouldn't leave her side. Marianne's room was probably the loudest room Hyder Hospice House had ever experienced and she wouldn't have wanted it any other way. She loved all of her "imps and dubbahs" unrelentingly.
From here Marianne is heading to another loud room, as she has her sons JD and Michael and her husband Jack waiting to laugh with her and give her big hugs and kisses. Knowing that has provided comfort to her daughters Linda Forsberg-Bean and Susie Anderson, who loved their mom unconditionally. Marianne's nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren affectionately called her "Nannie" and that became her designation. Nannie never really talked much about herself and she would have said "knock it off" if she saw this, but you have to know that Nannie was kind, gentle, straightforward, tough as nails, comforting, empathetic, loyal, beautiful, fancy and definitely an Irish Catholic lady from Worcester… Nannie had a funny way about her, she was unapologetically herself, of course she didn't need to apologize; Nannie's way was an awesome way to be.
In closing, Nannie Mariannie's family would like to thank the hardworking staff at both the Clipper Harbor Nursing Home and the Hyder Hospice House for taking such amazing care of her when it became difficult for her to care for herself.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at St. Theresa Church, 820 Central Road, Rye Beach. Burial will follow in the Central Cemetery, Rye.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, 2019