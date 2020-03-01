|
ELIOT - Marice Clare Foss Barzal, 95 of Eliot, died on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Portsmouth, N.H.
A daughter of Maurice Colby Foss and Clara Louise Haskell Foss she is survived by her loving family: daughters, Jean Paulatonio, Louisa Evans (Rich), Ellen Walker (Alvin), Edward Everhart (Beth), and Michele Barzal-BonEnfant (Thomas Jr.), eight grandchildren, six greats and a sister Jean Katsonis.
A full obituary and online condolences may be made by visiting www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held on April 11, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Eliot with time of refreshment and sharing to follow in the parish hall at the First Congregational Church of Eliot, UCC.
Care for the Barzal family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 1 to Mar. 4, 2020