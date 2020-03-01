Home

POWERED BY

Marice Barzal

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marice Barzal Obituary
ELIOT - Marice Clare Foss Barzal, 95 of Eliot, died on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Portsmouth, N.H.

A daughter of Maurice Colby Foss and Clara Louise Haskell Foss she is survived by her loving family: daughters, Jean Paulatonio, Louisa Evans (Rich), Ellen Walker (Alvin), Edward Everhart (Beth), and Michele Barzal-BonEnfant (Thomas Jr.), eight grandchildren, six greats and a sister Jean Katsonis.

A full obituary and online condolences may be made by visiting www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com.

SERVICES: A graveside service will be held on April 11, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Eliot with time of refreshment and sharing to follow in the parish hall at the First Congregational Church of Eliot, UCC.

Care for the Barzal family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 1 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -