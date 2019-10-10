|
|
YORK HARBOR, Maine - Marie A. Cashman, 95, formerly of South Berwick and Kittery, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Sentry Hill of York Harbor following a period of failing health. She was born in Portsmouth, N.H., on November 4, 1923, the oldest of eight children born to Ambrose and Marion Penney.
Marie graduated from Berwick Academy in South Berwick in 1941.
On June 2, 1944 she married Alfred Cashman, whom she met and worshipped with in the Salvation Army, and shared a loving marriage for 56 years.
In her younger years, Marie worked at the Rocky Gorge Woolen Mill, South Berwick Shoe and 11 years for the Charter House as the head of housekeeping. She was a member of the Bethel Christian Church in North Berwick where she was active in the music cantatas and adored the children's programs. Her greatest joy was her family and loved spending time with them, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Marie also enjoyed their camp at Wilson Lake, Walnut Grove Campground, painting, bowling, games and crafts with her friends at Sentry Hill; scenic bus rides, gardening, music and sitting at the Nubble Lighthouse with her husband.
She was predeceased by her husband, Alfred Cashman, her parents; sisters, Virginia Michaud, Florence Sylvester and Marion Bedell; brother Ambrose (Joe) Penney, Jr. and great-granddaughter, Aida Marie. Surviving are her four daughters, Darlene Grant and husband John, Carol Bryant and husband Paul, Sharon Wiggin and husband Bruce, Donna Kraft and husband Bob; son, Brian Cashman and wife Terry; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. Marie is also survived by her sisters, Margaret Rogers and Patricia Littlefield; brother Robert (Bob) Penney and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the many friends and medical care providers at Sentry Hill for their loving support and guidance during her years there.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held Sunday, October 13, from 6-8 p.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home, 26 Market St., North Berwick, Maine. Funeral services will be held Monday, October 14, at 1 p.m., at Bethel Christian Church, 129 Lower Main St., North Berwick; Interment to follow in Brooks Memorial Cemetery in Eliot, Maine.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be considered to the Bethel Christian Church (Marie Cashman Music Fund), P.O. Box 537, North Berwick, Maine or Browning Memorial Fund at Sentry Hill, 2 Victoria Court, York, ME 03909. Arrangements are entrusted to the Johnson Funeral Home, 26 Market St., North Berwick, ME 03906. Condolences may be made online at www.JohnsonFuneralHomeME.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019