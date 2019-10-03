Home

Marie Janvrin

Marie Janvrin Obituary
HAMPTON FALLS - Marie Janvrin, "Auntie Marie", formerly of Hampton Falls, age 94, passed away peacefully, in her sleep, on Friday, September 27, 2019.

Marie was the widow of Gordon Janvrin. She is survived by, a daughter, Nancy Haskell of Florida; a son, Ricky Janvrin of Maine; three grandchildren, Leslie Eversole, Johnathon Irish, and Allison Patterson; AND seven great-grandchildren, Hailey, Paige, Katelyn, Garrett, Cheyenne, Gordon and Tony.

SERVICES: A Celebration of life will be held in the spring.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019
