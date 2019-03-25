|
NORTH HAMPTON - Marietta Ann Guthrie, 83, a 33 year resident of North Hampton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
SERVICES: There will be no visiting hours. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Saturday, March 30, 2019 in Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, 289 Lafayette Rd., Hampton. Burial will be in the spring at the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Hartford, Vt.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to OLMM Church OutReach Program, 289 Lafayette Rd., Hampton, NH 03842. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Marietta's complete obituary, sign her tribute wall, or for directions.
