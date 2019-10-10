|
|
ESTACADA, Ore. - Marilyn "Tootie" Ann (Pevear) Holway, loving wife and mother of three, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019, at the age of 82 in her home state of Oregon.
Born in Hampton, N.H., she is survived by her husband of 65 years Jamieson E. Holway, Jr. of Estacada, Ore.; her son Jamieson of Rye, N.H. and his wife Jen; her six grandchildren Josh, Levi, Anna, Grant, Helen and Louise; her sister Luella Surrette of East Boston, Mass.; four great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and surrogate son Chai Holway.
Tootie was preceded in death by her parents Oscar and Helen Pevear, five siblings Mary, Frank, Charlie, Brenda and Oscar, and her daughters Karen Holway Madsen and Tenley Holway Field.
SERVICES: A New Hampshire Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, October 13, at 2 p.m., at St. John's Episcopal Church in Portsmouth.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019