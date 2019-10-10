Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Johns Episcopal Church
101 Chapel St
Portsmouth, NH 03801
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
St. John's Episcopal Church
Portsmouth, NH
View Map

Marilyn Ann Holway

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Ann Holway Obituary
ESTACADA, Ore. - Marilyn "Tootie" Ann (Pevear) Holway, loving wife and mother of three, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019, at the age of 82 in her home state of Oregon.

Born in Hampton, N.H., she is survived by her husband of 65 years Jamieson E. Holway, Jr. of Estacada, Ore.; her son Jamieson of Rye, N.H. and his wife Jen; her six grandchildren Josh, Levi, Anna, Grant, Helen and Louise; her sister Luella Surrette of East Boston, Mass.; four great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and surrogate son Chai Holway.

Tootie was preceded in death by her parents Oscar and Helen Pevear, five siblings Mary, Frank, Charlie, Brenda and Oscar, and her daughters Karen Holway Madsen and Tenley Holway Field.

SERVICES: A New Hampshire Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, October 13, at 2 p.m., at St. John's Episcopal Church in Portsmouth.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.